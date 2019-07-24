Analysts Expect Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) to Announce $0.48 EPS

Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) has received an average broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $24.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.48 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Global Net Lease an industry rank of 102 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of GNL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,391. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.71. Global Net Lease has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $22.53.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $75.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.92 million. Global Net Lease had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 1.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.533 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 33.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 298.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 274.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 172.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 11.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the first quarter valued at $216,000. 63.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Net Lease (GNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.