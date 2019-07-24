Analysts Expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) to Post $4.64 EPS

Brokerages expect that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.42. Northrop Grumman reported earnings of $3.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full-year earnings of $19.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.25 to $19.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $22.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.50 to $22.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 41.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOC. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.24.

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $18.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $342.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,724,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,947. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $320.06. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $223.63 and a 12 month high of $344.77.

In related news, Director Madeleine Kleiner sold 971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.16, for a total value of $306,020.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,293. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Patrick M. Antkowiak sold 1,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $598,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,903 shares of company stock valued at $15,484,440. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $132,552,000 after acquiring an additional 33,098 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $489,450,000 after acquiring an additional 56,098 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

