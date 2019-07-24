Analysts Expect Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $10.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.06 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Rimini Street an industry rank of 56 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

In other news, President Sebastian Grady sold 21,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $109,525.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Lyskawa sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $223,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 645,075 shares of company stock worth $3,336,025 in the last three months. Insiders own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMNI. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 9.5% in the first quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Rimini Street in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Rimini Street by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rimini Street by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 468,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 17,343 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.11% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.10. The stock had a trading volume of 38,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,298. Rimini Street has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $8.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.14. The firm has a market cap of $330.75 million and a PE ratio of -15.94.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

