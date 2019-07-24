Analysts Expect Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) to report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s earnings. Western Asset Mortgage Capital reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.29 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Western Asset Mortgage Capital.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE WMC traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 10,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,000. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $11.38. The stock has a market cap of $534.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 700.59 and a current ratio of 700.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 91.18%.

In other news, CIO Harris Trifon bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $35,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,330.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Murphy purchased 10,000 shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $99,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 23,524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,811,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,125,000 after purchasing an additional 689,764 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 31,579 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 575,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 77,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 36,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

