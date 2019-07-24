Analysts Issue Forecasts for Peabody Energy Co.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Peabody Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Levin now expects that the coal producer will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.02.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

BTU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

BTU stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.59. 681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,765. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Peabody Energy has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $44.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The coal producer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.65. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, EVP Charles F. Meintjes sold 35,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $847,246.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth $110,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,336 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at $272,000.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.