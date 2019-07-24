Analysts Set $26.00 Price Target for China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $26.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.72 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned China Yuchai International an industry rank of 202 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

CYD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYD. AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 260.9% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 154,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 111,838 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,459,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,835,000 after purchasing an additional 63,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 107,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 53,273 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 5,265.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 39,912 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. 24.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CYD traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,842. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.79. China Yuchai International has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $20.78.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). China Yuchai International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $618.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.49 million. Sell-side analysts predict that China Yuchai International will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. China Yuchai International’s payout ratio is presently 34.27%.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

