Analysts Set $5.63 Price Target for Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTN)

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTN) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $5.63 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.02) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Palatin Technologies an industry rank of 51 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of PTN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.97. The stock had a trading volume of 10,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,505. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13. Palatin Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $1.78.

Palatin Technologies (NASDAQ:PTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted, receptor-specific peptide therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's principal product is Bremelanotide, an as needed subcutaneous injectable peptide melanocortin receptor agonist, which is in the Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

