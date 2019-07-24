Analysts Set $53.00 Price Target for Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH)

Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $53.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.44 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Seacor an industry rank of 197 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seacor by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 16,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Seacor by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Seacor by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 110,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 22,468 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Seacor by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Seacor by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,424,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CKH traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $49.44. 3,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.87. Seacor has a 52 week low of $34.63 and a 52 week high of $57.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.79.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $209.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.53 million. Seacor had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 3.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that Seacor will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seacor

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

