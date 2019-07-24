Analysts Set Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) Target Price at $6.59

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.59.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADAP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Svb Leerink lowered shares of Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup set a $14.00 price target on shares of Coty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ ADAP traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,982. The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.63. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $14.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.62.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.09% and a negative return on equity of 45.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 8.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 8,498 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 27.9% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 285,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 62,292 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after buying an additional 81,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.