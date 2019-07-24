Analysts Set Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) PT at $23.47

Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

ARNC has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.15 ($16.45) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Longbow Research cut Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.45 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

In related news, CEO John C. Plant purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $1,107,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,163.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta purchased 22,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.10 per share, for a total transaction of $499,526.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,420 shares in the company, valued at $849,082. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 1,397.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 3,808.2% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 560.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARNC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,279,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,680,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.46. Arconic has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $26.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.69.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 4.86%. Arconic’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arconic will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Arconic’s payout ratio is 5.88%.

About Arconic

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

