Analysts Set Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) Target Price at $34.67

Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on Masonite International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 price objective on Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded Weis Markets from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Warrior Met Coal to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 4,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $122,950.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 8,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $228,297.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,351. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,120,000 after purchasing an additional 116,330 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,041,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,211,000 after acquiring an additional 561,054 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 3.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,742,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,987,000 after acquiring an additional 57,602 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,717,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,404,000 after acquiring an additional 20,720 shares during the period. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 36.8% in the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,467,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,607,000 after acquiring an additional 394,404 shares during the period.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $25.86. The company had a trading volume of 495,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.47. Warrior Met Coal has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $33.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $378.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.30 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 71.47% and a net margin of 47.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

