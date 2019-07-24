ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) COO Craig M. Smith Sells 3,842 Shares

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) COO Craig M. Smith sold 3,842 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $51,559.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ANGI Homeservices stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.07. 1,658,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,717. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.03. ANGI Homeservices Inc has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $23.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Get ANGI Homeservices alerts:

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $303.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $585,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,980,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,879 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 336,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 42,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

ANGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €118.00 ($137.21) price objective on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered Viavi Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.69.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for ANGI Homeservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGI Homeservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.