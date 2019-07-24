ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Price Target Cut to $10.00

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) had its price target dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.50 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.82% from the stock’s previous close.

NLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Carnival from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on shares of in a report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.54. The company had a trading volume of 123,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,515,174. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.40. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52-week low of $8.74 and a 52-week high of $10.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 77.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $218.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $284,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony C. Green acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $478,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 482,780 shares of company stock valued at $4,629,037. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,578,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,534,000 after buying an additional 2,661,206 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,859,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 32,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,278,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 211,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,538,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,862,000 after purchasing an additional 924,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

