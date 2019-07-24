Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $19.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $102.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.52 billion.Anthem also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $19.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded down $12.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $289.84. 978,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,163. Anthem has a 1 year low of $227.16 and a 1 year high of $317.99. The firm has a market cap of $77.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $289.45.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anthem will post 19.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $325.67.

In other Anthem news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 8,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.92, for a total value of $2,505,877.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,317.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $455,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,072,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,245 shares of company stock worth $3,174,155 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

