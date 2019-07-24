Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc. owned 0.09% of AON worth $40,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in AON by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 11,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AON by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AON by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AON by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $194.70. The stock had a trading volume of 616,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,217. Aon PLC has a 1 year low of $135.30 and a 1 year high of $198.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners raised shares of AON to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays set a $34.00 price objective on shares of DCP Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.73.

In related news, General Counsel Peter M. Lieb sold 11,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $2,104,135.05. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,481.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,941 shares in the company, valued at $14,447,968.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,345 shares of company stock worth $4,370,513 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

