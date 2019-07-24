Apc Technology Group (LON:APC) Earning Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Apc Technology Group (LON:APC) has been trending somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Apc Technology Group earned a news sentiment score of -1.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Apc Technology Group’s analysis:

Get Apc Technology Group alerts:

LON APC traded down GBX 0.12 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 8 ($0.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,406. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 million and a PE ratio of 16.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8.89. Apc Technology Group has a 1-year low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 10.74 ($0.14).

Apc Technology Group Company Profile

APC Technology Group PLC designs, specifies, and distributes specialist electronic components and systems, lighting technologies, and connectivity products in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers electronic components, including power supplies, avionics data bus, semiconductors and opto electronics, high voltage and temperature products, passive components, hybrid and electric drivetrain solutions, and electromagnetic solutions, as well as oil and gas, space, and power control products.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Apc Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apc Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.