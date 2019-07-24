AppCoins Market Cap Reaches $4.91 Million (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 24th. During the last week, AppCoins has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. AppCoins has a total market cap of $4.91 million and $193,976.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AppCoins token can now be bought for about $0.0491 or 0.00000484 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, IDEX, Binance and Huobi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00290528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009919 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.31 or 0.01680003 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000864 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000239 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00120370 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00024166 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000609 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins’ launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AppCoins

AppCoins can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Huobi, Binance and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

