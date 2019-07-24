Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by GenWealth Group Inc.

GenWealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,149 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. INR Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in Apple by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 807 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 56,411 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.36, for a total transaction of $11,866,617.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,803,697.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 35,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.86, for a total value of $7,380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,168,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,344,153.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. BidaskClub raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America set a $224.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.22.

Apple stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.84. 17,179,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,675,127. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $932.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $58.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.40 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

