Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,963 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 16.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,027,352 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,032,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656,960 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,055,719 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $459,453,000 after purchasing an additional 794,347 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,190,671 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $523,142,000 after purchasing an additional 627,763 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $407,503,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,190,745 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $483,486,000 after purchasing an additional 181,920 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura dropped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Cray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,707,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,780,483. The firm has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.79. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.79 and a 1 year high of $51.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.09.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 47.88% and a net margin of 22.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.88%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

