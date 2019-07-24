Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Trading 0.8% Higher

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) traded up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.80 and last traded at $51.12, 566,259 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 9,250,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.73.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America set a $120.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.52.

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 47.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.88%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 16.3% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.7% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 14,722 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

