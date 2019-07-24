Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) vs. WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Head to Head Comparison

Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) and WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Arcadis pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%.

Volatility and Risk

Arcadis has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Arcadis and WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcadis 0 0 0 0 N/A WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR 0 0 2 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Arcadis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Arcadis and WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcadis N/A N/A N/A WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arcadis and WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcadis $3.84 billion 0.46 -$31.53 million N/A N/A WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR $3.75 billion 0.77 $48.22 million N/A N/A

WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arcadis.

Summary

WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR beats Arcadis on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arcadis

Arcadis NV operates as a design and consultancy firm for natural and built assets worldwide. The company operates through Europe & Middle East, the Americas, Asia Pacific, and CallisonRTKL segments. It offers design, consultancy, engineering, project, and management services for various sectors. The company provides architectural design, landscape architecture, and performance driven architecture services; business advisory services for asset strategy and performance, business transformation and resiliency, investment and finance, and technology and information; and construction management and site supervision, cost management, program management, and project management services. It also offers contract solutions for claims preparation and defense, dispute avoidance and resolution, expert witness, and strategic procurement and contract advice; cost and commercial management, strategic procurement and contract strategy, and whole lifecycle costing services; civil and structural engineering, asset management, electrical engineering, building information modelling, mechanical engineering, and tunneling and underground infrastructure services; and environmental solutions, such as site evaluation and restoration, strategic environmental consulting, environmental construction, and environmental planning services. In addition, the company provides sustainable urban development, transportation planning, and urban planning services; and water supply and treatment, water management, and industrial water treatment services. It serves natural resources, power, retail, transportation, water and utilities, public, and other industrial sectors, as well as cities, commercial developers, contractors, and financial institutions. The company was formerly known as Heidemij NV and changed its name to Arcadis N.V. in October 1997. Arcadis NV was founded in 1888 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR

WorleyParsons Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors comprising hydrocarbons, minerals, metals, chemicals, and infrastructure. It operates through Advisian, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions, and Services segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services. WorleyParsons Limited offers engineering and project management services to full lifecycle asset management in offshore environment; consulting and advisory services to oil and gas field development, production assurance, subsea, and topsides; engineering design and data management systems; and supply chain and logistics management services for small and large projects. It also provides construction management services; and module fabrication and field construction for conventional oil and gas facilities, oil sands and heavy oil facilities, pipeline terminals, pipeline pump and compressor stations, petrochemical plants, and thermal power facilities. In addition, the company offers dimensional control, laser scanning, and lean engineering services; and develops data collation, integrity, and remediation platforms, as well as sensor integration and machine learning, and global marketplace procurement platforms. WorleyParsons Limited was founded in 1971 and is based in North Sydney, Australia.

