Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the energy company on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

Shares of Arch Coal stock opened at $90.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Arch Coal has a 12-month low of $78.05 and a 12-month high of $101.92.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The energy company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $570.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.75 million. Arch Coal had a return on equity of 47.43% and a net margin of 13.38%. Arch Coal’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Coal will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Coal Company Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

