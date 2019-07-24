Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on shares of POET Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Overseas Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 13.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 927,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 111,968 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $416,000. 11.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.80. The stock had a trading volume of 50,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,119. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $150.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.30. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 124.59% and a negative return on equity of 132.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

