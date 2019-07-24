Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of product and chemical tankers. It provides shipping services to customers through voyage charters, commercial pools, and time charters. The Company provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. Ardmore Shipping Corporation is based in Mahon, Ireland. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Pareto Securities raised Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zynga and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.68.

ASC stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.69. 222,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,898. The company has a market cap of $258.49 million, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.19. Ardmore Shipping has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.47.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The shipping company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $62.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 21.14%. Ardmore Shipping’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASC. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 14,635 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,903,432 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after purchasing an additional 296,893 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ardmore Shipping by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,124,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,919,000 after acquiring an additional 393,054 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ardmore Shipping by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,680,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,850,000 after purchasing an additional 210,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

