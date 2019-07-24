Argus Market Capitalization Hits $669.00 (ARGUS)

Argus (CURRENCY:ARGUS) traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. Argus has a total market cap of $669.00 and $1.00 worth of Argus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Argus coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last week, Argus has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00038549 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002800 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00134596 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005910 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003868 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00052647 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000563 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Argus Profile

Argus (CRYPTO:ARGUS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2017. Argus’ total supply is 5,194,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,148,324 coins. The official website for Argus is www.argusnetwork.co. Argus’ official Twitter account is @Argus_coin.

Argus Coin Trading

Argus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

