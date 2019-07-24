Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.70

Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.70 and traded as high as $6.73. Arlington Asset Investment shares last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 10,458 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Exantas Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.96.

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). Arlington Asset Investment had a negative net margin of 13.31% and a positive return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $7.92 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arlington Asset Investment Corp will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Arlington Asset Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arlington Asset Investment by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Arlington Asset Investment by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 74,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Arlington Asset Investment by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Arlington Asset Investment by 472.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Arlington Asset Investment during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

