Arlington Partners LLC Acquires 14,928 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 553.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,625 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,928 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 0.9% of Arlington Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 17,407 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,255,668 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $116,895,000 after purchasing an additional 39,265 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 803.9% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 30,651 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 27,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,430 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. 29.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target for the company. Gordon Haskett raised W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.58 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Walmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.80 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Walmart from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.56.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $112.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,503,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,583,188. The stock has a market cap of $325.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.77. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $115.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $122.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.51 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $327,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,388,531.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 4,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $425,106.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,580,120.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,559,285 shares of company stock valued at $571,021,654. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

