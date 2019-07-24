Arlington Partners LLC Buys Shares of 140,382 Platform Specialty Products Corp (NYSE:PAH)

Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Platform Specialty Products Corp (NYSE:PAH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 140,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAH. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Platform Specialty Products in the first quarter worth $297,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Platform Specialty Products by 89.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,839,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,580,000 after buying an additional 866,416 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Platform Specialty Products in the first quarter worth $1,338,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC increased its position in Platform Specialty Products by 3.7% in the first quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 105,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Platform Specialty Products by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,398,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,423,000 after buying an additional 337,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 713,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,152. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.47. Platform Specialty Products Corp has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $13.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.59.

About Platform Specialty Products

Platform Specialty Products Corp. engages in the provision of technology chemical products and technical services. It operates its business through the Performance Solutions and Agricultural Solutions segments. The Performance Solutions segment formulates and markets chemistry solutions that are used in production, commercial packaging and printing, electronics, and oil and gas production and drilling.

