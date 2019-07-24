Arlington Partners LLC Makes New $340,000 Investment in Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 24.9% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 13.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 2.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cimpress stock traded up $3.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,998. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Cimpress NV has a one year low of $73.74 and a one year high of $155.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 110.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.03.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.19). Cimpress had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 62.17%. The business had revenue of $661.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cimpress NV will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Donald Leblanc sold 5,621 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $495,097.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,580.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMPR shares. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Aegis started coverage on Dynatronics in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cimpress currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

Cimpress Profile

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

