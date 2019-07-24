ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Releases Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) updated its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20-1.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $993M – 1.003 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $990.55 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASGN. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 88 price target on Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded YY from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.13.

Shares of NYSE:ASGN traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.30. The company had a trading volume of 681,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.05. ASGN has a 1-year low of $50.33 and a 1-year high of $94.25.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $923.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.14 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 4.49%. ASGN’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ASGN will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

