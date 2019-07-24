ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Reaches New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $77.60 and last traded at $77.60, with a volume of 337 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.04.

The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $1.68. The company had revenue of $408.30 million for the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 22.49%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.73. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.78.

ASM International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

