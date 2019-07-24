ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Moly from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 3,300 ($43.12) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $89.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

ASOMY opened at $27.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.38. ASOS PLC/ADR has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $83.63.

ASOS PLC/ADR Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

