Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Sets New 52-Week High at $113.04

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $113.04 and last traded at $112.95, with a volume of 13518 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Assurant by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,021,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,720,000 after purchasing an additional 395,140 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,940,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 843,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,046,000 after buying an additional 249,325 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,569,000 after buying an additional 19,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 384,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,872,000 after buying an additional 121,600 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Assurant (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

