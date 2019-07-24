Atlantic Gold (OTCMKTS:SPVEF) Trading Down 1.8%

Atlantic Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:SPVEF)’s stock price was down 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.20, approximately 28,969 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 114,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.18.

Atlantic Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPVEF)

Atlantic Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. It holds 63.2% effective ownership interests in the Touquoy gold project covering approximately 1,760 hectares; and 100% interest in the Beaver Dam gold, Cochrane Hill, and Fifteen Mile Stream projects located in Nova Scotia.

