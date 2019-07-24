Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) is Scout Investments Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 676,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,789 shares during the quarter. Atmos Energy makes up 1.4% of Scout Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $71,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 1,666.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 105.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATO traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,133. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $87.88 and a 1 year high of $108.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.25.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

