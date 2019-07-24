AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by South Texas Money Management Ltd.

South Texas Money Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. South Texas Money Management Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 56,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 42,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 18,245 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 155,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 12,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

T traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.10. 29,849,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,843,388. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $34.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. AT&T had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $44.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of MFS California Municipal Fund in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

