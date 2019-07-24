AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $49.50 million for the quarter. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 7.82%.

NASDAQ AUDC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.87. 187,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,773. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.76. AudioCodes has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $482.76 million, a PE ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.59.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in AudioCodes during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AudioCodes by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in AudioCodes during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in AudioCodes by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 9,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in AudioCodes during the 1st quarter worth $181,000. 31.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AUDC shares. BidaskClub lowered Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on AudioCodes to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

