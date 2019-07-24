Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the software company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush set a $79.00 price objective on Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho set a $75.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price target (up from $188.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.95.

ADSK opened at $169.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1,543.09, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.81. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $117.72 and a 1 year high of $178.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.42.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $735.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.14 million. Autodesk had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total value of $213,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.47, for a total value of $412,489.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,773 shares of company stock worth $1,109,297. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 221.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 167 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 975.0% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 215 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

