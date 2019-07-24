AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Announces Earnings Results

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. AutoNation had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $46.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $49.76.

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Jackson sold 37,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $1,555,770.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 204,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,586,844.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Cade sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $108,332.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,750.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,693 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,693. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AN. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on FTI Consulting to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sonic Automotive from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.01.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

