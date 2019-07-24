AXA (EPA:CS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $23.21

Axa SA (EPA:CS)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.21 and traded as high as $23.67. AXA shares last traded at $23.54, with a volume of 4,199,267 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €23.23.

AXA Company Profile (EPA:CS)

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

