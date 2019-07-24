Axa SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Axa SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

OTCMKTS AXAHY traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,930. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.09. AXA has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $27.93.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

