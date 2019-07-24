Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,406. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $13.99 and a 52 week high of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.01.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $91.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 19,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 38,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

