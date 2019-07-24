B. Riley Comments on Biomerica, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biomerica in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 19th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Biomerica’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRA opened at $2.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $28.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.30. Biomerica has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $3.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biomerica stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned about 0.17% of Biomerica as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

