B. Riley Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ellington Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, July 18th. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ellington Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

EFC opened at $17.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.46. Ellington Financial has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 70.32, a current ratio of 70.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $36.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.71 million.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.15%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

