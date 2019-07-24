B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target Raised to C$5.50 at Pi Financial

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Pi Financial from C$5.10 to C$5.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, July 19th. National Bank Financial cut Detour Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.56.

Shares of BTO stock traded up C$0.07 on Wednesday, hitting C$4.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,339,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -620.00. B2Gold has a 1 year low of C$2.77 and a 1 year high of C$4.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.95.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$401.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$404.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Hugh Mackinnon sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.03, for a total transaction of C$60,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 322,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,300,295.62. Also, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 11,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.56, for a total transaction of C$42,210.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,437 shares in the company, valued at C$97,675.72. Insiders sold 214,052 shares of company stock valued at $788,575 over the last quarter.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

