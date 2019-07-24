Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) Shares Purchased by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 38.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,652,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,532,000 after buying an additional 3,635,694 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 18,704.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 26,373 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its holdings in Baker Hughes A GE by 0.6% during the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 68,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes A GE during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. AltaCorp Capital restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of STEP Energy Services in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZTE CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of WellCare Health Plans from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes A GE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.39.

Shares of BHGE stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,343,433. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.92. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $35.55.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Baker Hughes A GE had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 0.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes A GE Co will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Baker Hughes A GE

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

