Bank of America Increases Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Price Target to $32.00

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) had its price target increased by research analysts at Bank of America from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Harsco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. William Blair began coverage on Cardlytics in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Shares of CDLX stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.70. 1,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,032. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.45. The stock has a market cap of $623.60 million, a P/E ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Cardlytics has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.31. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 84.02% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $35.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardlytics will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardlytics news, Director Bryce Youngren sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $2,304,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $95,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 402,985 shares of company stock worth $10,209,853. 21.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDLX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after buying an additional 72,847 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cardlytics during the first quarter worth about $336,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 6.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 37,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 24.0% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 190,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 36,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 19.6% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 81,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 13,394 shares in the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

