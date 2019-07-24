Bank of America Lowers ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Price Target to $96.00

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Bank of America from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MAN. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.30.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $90.73 on Monday. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $61.57 and a fifty-two week high of $97.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.06. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. CenturyLink Investment Management Co raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 1.2% in the second quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 15,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. BB&T Corp raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 1.9% in the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 11,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 0.9% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 29,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 12.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.