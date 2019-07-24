Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Issues Earnings Results

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60, Morningstar.com reports. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $26.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.59 million.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC opened at $43.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.06. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.06 million, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.62%.

BMRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Bank of Marin Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other news, insider Peter Pelham sold 2,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $118,158.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,981 shares in the company, valued at $712,013.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Russell A. Colombo sold 2,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $107,481.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,718.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,995 shares of company stock worth $251,505. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 437,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,041,000 after buying an additional 234,328 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 261.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 825.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 9,737 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 13,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

