Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP) Holdings Lessened by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 740,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,190 shares during the period. Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs makes up about 6.7% of Arlington Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Arlington Partners LLC owned approximately 3.78% of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs worth $14,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc Bank USA raised its stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 131,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. North American Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 3.0% during the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 73,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 32.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 82,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 20,315 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 196.8% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 51,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 34,379 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 0.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,709,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,536,000 after purchasing an additional 89,737 shares during the period.

Shares of ATMP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.19. 18,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,917. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.05. Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $22.67.

